Gov. DeSantis, Crist campaign in Florida, urge residents to vote for freedom ahead of election day

Governor Ron DeSantis was welcomed by a large crowd of supporters in the Solivita community in Poinciana. The Governor surrounded by banners saying "Freedom Lives Here" and "Keep Florida Free" spoke of Florida policy being the model for the rest of the country.

"Since I’ve been Governor we probably had the most intense laboratory of democracy than we’ve had in any of our lifetimes," said DeSantis.

DeSantis called out his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist only once when comparing him to President Joe Biden.

"It reminds every single person in the state of Florida that the Democrats are with him 100% of the time and his failed agenda," said DeSantis.

The governor continued by talking about providing parents’ rights in the classroom, growing Florida’s economy, and keeping Florida free during the Pandemic.

"We have delivered and we will continue to," said DeSantis. "We have a lot more including big tax relief, more infrastructure, we’re going to do more in education."

In Apopka, Crist didn’t see many of those topics as creating freedoms, rather he believes many Floridians lost freedoms in the classroom and over their bodies.

"Freedom means you make the decisions about your own life, your own body, your own destiny, your own future. That’s what freedom is," said Crist.

Crist talked about the rising cost of living in the state. He called out the Governor for not doing enough to combat home insurance costs and rising utility rates.

"They grant every single rate increase. More than $5 million. It’s remarkable. He doesn’t have our back," said Crist.

Both candidates believe democracy is on the line in the election. With early voting numbers down in central Florida, both candidates are pushing people to get out and vote in order to have their voices heard.