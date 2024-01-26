Gov. DeSantis announces semiconductor manufacturing initiatives during Central Florida visit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Kissimmee on Friday to address the state's efforts to ramp up semiconductor manufacturing.

Over the past two years, the state has allocated approximately $63 million through the Florida Department of Education’s Workforce Capitalization Incentive Grant Program for high schools, technical colleges, and state colleges. Some of that money has also been directed to NeoCity, a development in Osceola County that officials say aims to be a hub for innovation and technology.

DeSantis is also proposing an $80 million appropriation for the University of Florida’s Florida Semiconductor Institute in the 2024 Florida Legislative Session.

The governor emphasized the significance of industries like semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging in enhancing national security and fostering economic opportunities in the state.

"The investments we are making today ensure that our students have access to high-wage, high-demand jobs without going into debt, while supporting sustainable economic development in Florida," he added.

Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. joined the governor in a news conference on Friday where he praised the $380 million in total investment in the semiconductor industry and said the state is committed to preparing students for dynamic industries.