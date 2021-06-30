Gov. Abbott, former Pres. Trump jointly visit Texas-Mexico border

Former President Donald Trump is in Texas Wednesday, joining Gov. Greg Abbott in a joint visit to the southern border. It comes just days after Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to the border since taking office.

Abbott and Trump will be in the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday morning, visiting the border in Hidalgo County. It is an area with a high number of border crossings, and one that many criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for not visiting during her trip to the border on Friday.

The governor and the former president will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, alongside a group of House Republicans. At 11:30 AM, Abbott and Trump will give a joint briefing on border security at the Weslaco DPS Headquarters. Then, at 12:30 PM, they will tour the unfinished border wall in that area. The goal is to highlight what they see as the Biden administration’s failure on immigration, and to tout Abbott’s plan to finish the border wall.

Gov. Abbott has already directed $250 million from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to be used for the wall, in addition to private donations that have been made so far. Democratic members of Congress from Texas, led by Rep. Lloyd Doggett, have written a letter urging Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to block Abbott from diverting federal COVID relief money to fund it.

Abbott will likely highlight his argument that completing the wall is needed to deal with the current influx of migrants.

However, Democrats and even some Republicans are criticizing Abbott for the visit. Don Huffines, of Abbott’s Republican challengers for governor, calls the border trip a "political stunt." Meanwhile, Texas Democrats including Austin Mayor Steve Adler, plan to hold a press conference at the Texas Capitol Wednesday afternoon, calling on state leaders to focus on fixing the power grid instead.

St. Edward’s political science professor Dr. Brian Smith doesn’t see Wednesday’s visit leading to any real progress on fixing immigration.

"I think this is a lot of posturing, photo opportunities. This is great for Governor Abbott because a Trump endorsement in 2022 is huge. We also know that for governor abbott, he has been really a thorn in the side of President Biden, so he’s able to keep that going. In terms of real policy, I don’t think we’re going to get anything meaningful out of it," said Smith.

Both Abbott and Trump have slammed Harris for waiting several months to visit the border, and Abbott has criticized the vice president for going to El Paso, as opposed to an area with a greater influx of migrants. Smith argues Trump and Abbott’s visit will likely put the Biden administration on the defensive when it comes to immigration.

"The Republicans—Governor Abbott, Donald Trump—have a big advantage, because it’s like baseball where you have that last at-bat. They’re going to be able to take their entire message and contrast it against the vice president. And they’re going to have a lot of ammunition to do it with because she has a trip—they’re going to use it to say this is what she didn’t address," said Smith.

