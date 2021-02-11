GOP targets congressional Democrats Murphy, Crist

article

Two of Florida’s 11 Democratic members of Congress are mid-term targets of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of the U.S. House Republicans.

With Florida expected to get at least two new congressional districts when the 2020 Census results are completed, Democrats Stephanie Murphy and Charlie Crist are among 47 incumbents the National Republican Congressional Committee hopes to flip across the country to retake control of the House in 2022.

Crist is a target as Biden carried his Pinellas County district in 2020 by just 5 percentage points over former Republican President Donald Trump. Crist successfully defended his seat for a second time in 2020, but the 6-percentage point gap was down from a 15-point victory in 2018.

As for Murphy, the national committee appears to anticipate the GOP-dominated Legislature will redraw her district in Seminole and Orange counties.

In 2020, Murphy, a leading "blue dog," was reelected by 12 percentage points in a district that Biden won by 10 percentage points.

