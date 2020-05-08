Goodwill reopens several of its Central Florida locations

article

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has reopened six of its retail stores and 12 Donation Xpress Centers, according to a news release from the organization.

The nonprofit says it plans to reopen the remaining locations in phases, including its new retail store in Lady Lake.

Officials say new safety measures, such as one-way aisles and Plexiglass partitions at the registers, will be in place at all reopened stores.

Employees will be wearing facemasks and gloves.

The news release said dressing rooms will be closed, and as a result, the return policy will be extended to 14 days so that shoppers can return items that don’t fit.

The following Goodwill stores are now open:

7531 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando

750 Orange Ave. in Winter Park

1600 N. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand

1752 Dunlawton Ave. in Port Orange

4900 Wickham Road, Suite 108, in North Melbourne

2245 Coastal Lane in West Melbourne

Advertisement

The following Donation Xpress Centers are now open: