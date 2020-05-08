Goodwill reopens several of its Central Florida locations
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has reopened six of its retail stores and 12 Donation Xpress Centers, according to a news release from the organization.
The nonprofit says it plans to reopen the remaining locations in phases, including its new retail store in Lady Lake.
Officials say new safety measures, such as one-way aisles and Plexiglass partitions at the registers, will be in place at all reopened stores.
Employees will be wearing facemasks and gloves.
The news release said dressing rooms will be closed, and as a result, the return policy will be extended to 14 days so that shoppers can return items that don’t fit.
The following Goodwill stores are now open:
- 7531 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando
- 750 Orange Ave. in Winter Park
- 1600 N. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand
- 1752 Dunlawton Ave. in Port Orange
- 4900 Wickham Road, Suite 108, in North Melbourne
- 2245 Coastal Lane in West Melbourne
Advertisement
The following Donation Xpress Centers are now open:
- 7613 Della Drive in Orlando
- 6506 Old Brick Road, Suite 150, in Windermere
- 3901 East Village Center Drive in Orlando
- 1150 Highway A1A in Satellite Beach
- 2910 Maguire Road in Ocoee
- 165 Wekiva Springs Road, Suite 103, in Longwood
- 1295 Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs
- 500 E. Michigan Street in Orlando
- 13900 Landstar Blvd. in Orlando
- 3577 Lake Emma Road in Lake Mary
- 7007 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne
- 1980 Howell Branch Road in Winter Park