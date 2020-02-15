Expand / Collapse search
Good Day Orlando at the track: Gearing up for the Daytona 500

Published 
Updated 49 mins ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Good Day Orlando is kicking off race day on Sunday morning from 7-10 a.m. with live coverage from Daytona International Speedway ahead of the Daytona 500! 

More than 100,000 racing fans are expected to pack the stands for the 'Great American Race.' Those lucky fans will be a part of history, as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in attendance.

Trump has been given the honor of serving as the grand marshal for the event, meaning he will deliver the most famous four words in auto racing. “Gentleman, start your engines,” has been a staple of races around the country and world for decades. There is also talk that Trump will take a lap around the track in his presidential limousine known as “The Beast.” 

RELATED: Attending the Daytona 500? Where to buy tickets, road closures, parking, and more you need to know

Good Day Orlando is getting a chance to see how the big event is put together ahead of the big race, from who paints the track, to fan experiences, to interviews with some of the most iconic racing legends.

JIMMIE JOHNSON AND JEFF GORDON

Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson talk Daytona 500

FOX 35 talks to racing legends Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson ahead of the Daytona 500.


FANS GETTING EXCITED FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP

Excitement for President Trump’s visit to Daytona 500

Racing fans are gearing up for the Daytona 500 -- and a historic visit from the president.

PREPARING THE TRACK

Daytona 500: Preparing the track

FOX 35 is learning what it takes to prepare the track for racers during the Daytona 500.

DAYTONA 500: CHATTING WITH JUANITA 'LIGHTNIN' ETPON

Daytona 500: Chatting with Juanita ‘Lightnin’ Etpon

A woman who has been working at the Daytona International Speedway for 62 years talks to FOX 35 about her passion for racing.

TOYOTA FAN EXPERIENCE

Daytona 500: Toyota Fan Experience

FOX 35 is checking out all the activities for racing fans coming to Daytona International Speedway, including the Toyota Fan Experience!

DAVID DOES IT: FUN FOR FANS

David Does It: Fan fun ahead of the Daytona 500

FOX 35's David Martin checks out all the fun for fans ahead of the Daytona 500!

FOOD AT DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Behind the scenes: Food at Daytona International Speedway

FOX 35 is getting a behind-the-scenes look at the delicious food being served up ahead of the Daytona 500.

DAYTONA 500: DANIEL SUAREZ

Daytona 500: Daniel Suárez

FOX 35 talks to race car driver Daniel Suarez.

DAYTONA 500 on FOX: Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX 35 followed by the race at 2:30 p.m. Good Day Orlando will be live from the Daytona International Speedway that morning between 7 and 10 a.m.