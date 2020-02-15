Good Day Orlando at the track: Gearing up for the Daytona 500

article

Good Day Orlando is kicking off race day on Sunday morning from 7-10 a.m. with live coverage from Daytona International Speedway ahead of the Daytona 500!

More than 100,000 racing fans are expected to pack the stands for the 'Great American Race.' Those lucky fans will be a part of history, as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in attendance.

Trump has been given the honor of serving as the grand marshal for the event, meaning he will deliver the most famous four words in auto racing. “Gentleman, start your engines,” has been a staple of races around the country and world for decades. There is also talk that Trump will take a lap around the track in his presidential limousine known as “The Beast.”

Good Day Orlando is getting a chance to see how the big event is put together ahead of the big race, from who paints the track, to fan experiences, to interviews with some of the most iconic racing legends.

DAYTONA 500 on FOX: Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX 35 followed by the race at 2:30 p.m. Good Day Orlando will be live from the Daytona International Speedway that morning between 7 and 10 a.m.