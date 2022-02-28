'Golden Girls' cruise to set sail from Florida next year

article

Picture it: Miami 2023. You, your friends and a fun-filled ‘Golden Girls’-themed cruise.

You can join up to 1,000 fans of the 80s TV show on the brand new Celebrity Summit ‘Golden Fans at Sea’ cruise to celebrate one of the most iconic shows of all time.

Sailing on April 8 - 23 next year, you'll leave Miami and make stops in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico. Onboard you'll enjoy a character costume dress-up party, trivia, celebrity panels, parody shows and much more (hopefully lots of cheesecake!).

Bookings include two excursions.

MORE NEWS: WATCH: Crocodile breaks out of Florida van, dashes down road before getting captured

In Cozumel, you're invited to the ultimate beach party with roundtrip transportation included, unlimited open bar, a buffet, 200-foot waterslides, and two pools.

In Key West, don't miss the Golden Fans bar crawl!

"Be a pal and a confidant on the high seas!" the website reads.

Ready to tell your best St. Olaf stories? You can book your cruise HERE.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.