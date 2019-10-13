Girder construction work to continue on I-4 Ultimate project after deadly incident

article

SGL Constructors announced on Sunday that the girder erection will proceed along the I-4 Ultimate project as early as Sunday, October 13.

They said that the work will resume with precautionary modifications and safety measures that include expanded girder restraint procedures during installation.

This comes after an I-4 Ultimate Worker, 37-year-old Ulises Corrales Ibarra, was killed in September by a concrete beam that slipped off a piece of equipment. One other worker was also injured but did not suffer serious injuries.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Five workers have been killed during the I-4 Ultimate Project so far.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.