Giant great white shark captured on video swimming off of the Florida coast

A fisherman off the coast of Florida captured a giant great white shark on camera over the weekend.

Kyle Rosenblatt with @indepthmarinefl on Instagram got a video of the shark on Sunday. He spotted it about 20 miles off of the coast of Jupiter Inlet.

He told FOX 35 that the shark was as "calm as a cucumber" and stayed with the boat for about 30 minutes.

He added that "the shark is not something to be afraid of but deserves respect. I am just borrowing its ocean for the day of fishing and felt extremely lucky to see the top predator of the sea up close and in the wild."

