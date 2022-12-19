Expand / Collapse search

Get free entry into Florida National Parks on these days in 2023

Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you're outdoorsy, you'll want to visit one of the many National Parks Florida has to offer. 

National Parks that typically charge an entrance fee will waive it, providing free admission to everyone on the following fives days in 2023:

There are 11 National Parks in Florida. Visit the National Park Service's website at www.nps.gov to find a park near you.