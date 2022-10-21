Over 60K Gel Blaster ‘Surge’ toy guns recalled due to fire risk

article

More than 60,000 toy guns are being recalled because the battery pack can overheat, posing a fire risk, U.S. consumer safety officials said.

The recall involves Gel Blaster SURGE 1.0 model toy guns, which were sold between August 2020 and October 2021 for about $60 at Kitty Hawk stores along the East Coast, Amazon, and several other retailers nationwide.

There have been 30 reports of smoking or fire near the handle of the gel blaster where the lithium-ion battery is located, the U.S. Product Safety Commission said in a statement posted on Oct. 20. No injuries have been reported.

A total of 62,700 toy guns were recalled.

The gel blaster has a white body, is gray around the handle, and the word "SURGE" is printed in orange on the side. A pineapple-shaped hopper that holds the "gellets" attaches to the top of the toy gun, and a black on/off switch is located at the back of the blaster.

Gel Blaster SURGE 1.0 model toy guns were specifically sold at D2 LLC in Wimberley, Texas, and Hey! Joy Toy Stores in Garden City, New York, Bloomington, Minnesota, and Orlando, Florida, as well as Learning Tree in Prairie Village, Kansas.

The recalled gel blaster was also sold online at kittyhawk.com, heyjoytoystore.com, learningtreetoys.com, gelblaster.com, kickstarter.com, and amazon.com.

The CPSC said Gel Blaster was contacting any known customers directly.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Gel Blaster SURGE Model 1.0 and contact Gel Blaster to receive a prepaid mailer to return the product and receive a full refund," the consumer safety agency said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.