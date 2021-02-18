Front door sent flying into power lines during Bronx explosion

An investigation was underway into the cause of a large gas explosion in the Bronx that injured 10 people, damaged a row of homes, and sent a front door clear across the street.

The explosion happened in a block of three-story townhouses on Paulding Avenue near Poplar Street in the Morris Park section on Thursday after 3:20 p.m., authorities said. The blast blew out windows. The front door became tangled in the power lines.

Personnel from NYPD, FDNY, Buildings Department, Con Edison, and Emergency Management Department responded to the scene. Cops shut down several streets while crews worked.

The NYPD said two children were critically injured. Seven others, including a firefighter, were treated for minor injuries, the FDNY said. One person refused medical treatment.

A gas explosion rocked a residential building in the Bronx, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Inspectors with the Buildings Department conducted a structural stability inspection of the homes and found them to be stable.

The Red Cross is providing temporary housing for those displaced. Anyone still in need of assistance should contact the Red Cross at 877-RED CROSS (option 1).

With The Associated Press