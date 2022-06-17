FWC investigator Kyle Patterson remembered as 'hero for public safety and conservation'

article

An investigator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who was killed in a car crash last week in St. Lucie County is being remembered as a "hero for public safety and conservation,"

Kyle Patterson, a senior investigator with FWC, died June 9 from injuries he sustained in the crash. He leaves behind a wife and two children. Details of the crash were not immediately available.

"Every day, law enforcement officers put themselves in danger pursuing their calling to keep the public safe. Florida has lost a hero for public safety and conservation. We ask everyone for their support and prayers for his family, friends and all of our FWC officers and staff who are incredibly saddened by his death," the agency said in an online news release.

Patterson began working at the FWC in 2007 as part of the Florida Agriculture Crimes Intelligence Unit and the Florida Marine Intelligence Unit in St. Lucie County. He was also reportedly involved in the community as a member of the Future Farmers of America and the Board of Directors for the Florida Farm Bureau of St. Lucie County.

He won multiple awards throughout his career including the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Award in 2018 for his involvement in a sea turtle poaching case, and the FWC Team of the Year Award.