Florida wildlife officials investigating claims man beat shark with hammer

Content warning The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised.

A man is accused of dragging around what on video appears to be a lifeless shark on a Florida beach. Witnesses said the man was seen bludgeoning the shark in the head with a hammer.

The video was captured on the Harbour House Oceanfront surfcam in Indian Harbor Beach.

The person who gave us this video said the animal is a protected Lemon shark though FOX 35 News has not yet independently confirmed that information.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating. FWC said it will release more details on Wednesday. Stay tuned to FOX 35 and check back here for updates.