Fusion Fest brings together different cultures, experiences to Orlando

America has long been known as a melting pot of people, cultures, and traditions and that was all proudly on display today at Orlando's fifth-annual fusion fest.

According to Thali Sugisawa, Fusion Fest Organizer, Fusion Fest is a nonprofit with a mission of celebrating all the different cultures we have in Central Florida.

The lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center was filled with national flags, the air was filled with music. Vendors from different cultures cooked their nation's dishes for visitors to try.

"We got the confit, which we cool at a low temperature for a long time, you get garlic smashed and thyme. We have the caramelized onion, which is a Spanish onion," said Ricardo Miranda of Jaleo by Jose Andres Restaurant.

There were foods from the south pacific to Eastern Europe, dancers from Hungary, and capoeira from Brazil. Visitors say it's a great way to learn and build our understanding of each other.

"It's amazing at the same time to see a lot of different cultures, food, people, tradition, dance, music. We can gather and find out their lifestyle," said Nigora Djumaeva an attendee from Uzbekistan.

Organizers say in America's diversity there is strength.

"The biggest thing that I find is that even though we all come from a different place and difference of opinion, our unity is what's going to get is further and take us where we need, as a country, said Fusion Fest promoter Kevin Findlay.

Organizers say they're already calling for volunteers to put together next year's festival.





