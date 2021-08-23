Funnel cloud spotted in Lake County

Lake County residents spotted a funnel cloud Monday afternoon near Lady Lake.

FOX 35 viewers Rick Switzer and Brad Simmons were able to snap images of the formation from two separate locations around 2:30 p.m. '

"Oftentimes, especially this time of year with this really high humidity, as outflow, boundaries collide, it can create a little spin-up," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

Rarely when they touchdown does they produce damage, Garner added, with winds around 50 to 60 mph.

"They're not the big super cell tornadoes that can of course produce the infamous serious damage," Gardner said.

