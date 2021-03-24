Funeral service being held Wednesday for Orlando Officer Kevin Valencia

The Orlando Police Department will join with family, friends, and other law enforcement agencies to pay tribute to fallen Officer Kevin Valencia in a formal funeral service.

On Monday, March 15, 2021, the retired Orlando police officer passed from critical injuries obtained in the line of duty in 2018. He served the community for over seven years as a law enforcement officer. Officer Valencia fought for his life alongside his family for two years since responding to a call that resulted in his hospitalization. He was awarded a purple heart by the Orlando Police Department for his heroic response.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at First Baptist Orlando, 3000 South John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32805.

Before the Funeral: Mounted Patrol and the Riderless Horse

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the hearse carrying Officer Valencia’s casket will arrive outside First Baptist, Welcome Center B. Upon its arrival, the OPD Mounted Patrol will perform a tribute where the unit, including a horse without a rider, will ceremonially march up to the hearse. After this tribute, the casket will be carried into the church, where members of the OPD Honor Guard will keep watch.

The Funeral

The funeral includes a eulogy, two special songs sung by Officer Gladys Justiniano, an agency message from Chief of Police Orlando Rolón, and expressions of reflection, love, and farewell by selected co-workers, friends, and family, including Officer Valencia’s wife, Meghan, and their son, Kaleb. The funeral will close with a video tribute to Officer Valencia’s family and legacy.

Special Honors

After the funeral, the ceremony will move outdoors for a series of Special Honors. These include the following tributes. A map of the Honors is on Page 3.

Volley of Three: Orlando Police Rifle Team

Taps: OPD Sergeant Michael Massicotte

Flyover: Orange, Seminole, and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office helicopter

Final 10-7 radio message: OPD Emergency Communications Specialists

Amazing Grace: Pipes and Drums corps made up of personnel from Orlando Fire Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and OPD

Formal flag-folding presentation: Orlando Police Honor Guard

The Special Honors end when the casket is returned to the hearse. A special procession will escort the hearse to Baldwin Fairchild at Chapel Hill, 2420 Harrell Road, Orlando FL 32817. There is no interment service.

Officer Valencia will be remembered for his selfless courage to protect the lives of others at the cost of his own.

To honor the memory of Officer Valencia and his service to our state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Florida be flown at half-staff at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, the City Hall of Orlando, and the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

