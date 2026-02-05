2 Flagler County teens arrested after 2 separate school shooting threats in 1 week: Deputies

The Brief Two middle school students in Flagler County were arrested for making school shooting threats. One student wrote threats on the bathroom wall while the second posted threats in a social media group chat, deputies say. Local officials are using these back-to-back arrests as an effort to urge parents to discuss with their kids that threats have serious consequences.



Two students were arrested in separate incidents after deputies say the students made school shooting threats to a middle school in Flagler County.

What we know:

A 13-year-old student was arrested after an investigation showed the teen boy sent written threats, through a social media platform, to harm another person at Indian Trails Middle School, the Flagler County Sheriff's office reported on Feb. 5. In addition to the written threats, deputies said the message included two pictures of guns.

The teen reportedly told the school resource officer that the messages were intended as a joke that got out of hand.

The teen was arrested for written threats to kill or do bodily harm to another person. He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and then to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Second school shooting threat in a week

This incident comes days after an 11-year-old girl – who also threatened Indian Trails Middle School – wrote a message on the school bathroom wall, which read "school shooting Feb 4th:)," the sheriff's office reported on Feb. 3.

The student said she was dared to write the message.

"One would hope this 13-year-old’s arrest along with the arrest of an 11-year-old girl for writing threats to kill on a bathroom wall deters other students from this type of behavior," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a released statement. "The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office takes every threat seriously."

Both students are facing second-degree felonies for the threats.

A 'collective effort’ for school safety

Local officials are using these back-to-back arrests as an effort to urge parents to discuss with their kids that threats have serious consequences.

Sheriff Rick Staly echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that there is no "gray area" when it comes to school safety, saying "telling us it was a joke is not a defense."

Parental Oversight: Sheriff Staly urged parents to be the "sheriff of your own home" by monitoring online activity.

No Legal Defense: Claiming a threat was a joke does not protect a student from felony charges.

Conflict Resolution: Authorities are encouraging parents to teach children how to handle disagreements without resorting to threats.

See something, say something

The FCSO and Flagler Schools continue to urge the community to remain vigilant. If you have information regarding potential school threats:

Immediate Danger: Call 911

Non-Emergency Tips: Use the FortifyFL App

Online Reporting: Visit www.flaglersheriff.com