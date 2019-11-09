Funeral held for former Orlando news anchor Wendy Chioji

article

Family and friends of Wendy Chioji gathered on Saturday in Park City, Utah for a memorial service for the former news anchor for WESH-Channel 2.

Chioji passed away last month after a long battle with cancer. She was 57.

“My beautiful, strong, defiant, bad-ass sister, Wendy Chioji, lost her fight with cancer tonight,” her brother, Alan Chiogioji, wrote late Monday on Facebook. “From climbing mountains, to participating in triathlons, to traveling the world, she lived everyday to the fullest. She never let her disease stop her from doing the things that she wanted to do. She is my hero, and I miss her already.

Chioji was with WESH for 20 years before leaving in 2008 to move to Utah. In 2001, during a newscast, Chioji announced she had breast cancer.

She detailed her life and health battle through her blog “Live Fearlessly.”

“In 2013, she revealed that she had thymic carcinoma, a cancer of the thymus gland,” the Orlando Sentinel reports. “A year later, she announced the cancer had returned.”

In August 2019, Chioji said that her doctor suggested hospice as an option.