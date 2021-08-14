Funeral for FSU coach Bobby Bowden held Saturday

article

Legendary Florida State Football coach Bobby Bowden will be laid to rest this weekend.

There was a funeral service on Saturday at FSU at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center that was open to the public.

Bowden was lying in repose at FSU's Moore Athletic Center on Friday. He will lie in repose Sunday at his Alma Mater Samford University in Alabama before his burial service.

Governor DeSantis ordered the flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Tallahassee in honor of Bowden.

The legendary football coach passed away last Sunday at the age of 91.

