Fuel leaks from gas station pump into drain, possibly into Orange County sewer system: officials

About 35 gallons of gas leaked from the pump and into a drain, possibly into the sewer system, officials said.

Hazmat crews responded to the fuel spill at 14000 Town Loop Blvd. in Hunters Creek, where a Circle K gas station is located, a spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue said.

MORE NEWS : 4 saved from sinking boat on Central Florida lake during intense thunderstorms, officials say

The Orange County Environmental Protection Division has been notified.

Crews cleaned up the scene.