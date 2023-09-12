Fuel leaks from gas station pump into drain, possibly into Orange County sewer system: officials
HUNTERS CREEK, Fla. - About 35 gallons of gas leaked from the pump and into a drain, possibly into the sewer system, officials said.
Hazmat crews responded to the fuel spill at 14000 Town Loop Blvd. in Hunters Creek, where a Circle K gas station is located, a spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue said.
The Orange County Environmental Protection Division has been notified.
Crews cleaned up the scene.