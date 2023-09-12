Expand / Collapse search

Fuel leaks from gas station pump into drain, possibly into Orange County sewer system: officials

By Dani Medina
Published 
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

HUNTERS CREEK, Fla. - About 35 gallons of gas leaked from the pump and into a drain, possibly into the sewer system, officials said. 

Hazmat crews responded to the fuel spill at 14000 Town Loop Blvd. in Hunters Creek, where a Circle K gas station is located, a spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue said. 

MORE NEWS: 4 saved from sinking boat on Central Florida lake during intense thunderstorms, officials say

The Orange County Environmental Protection Division has been notified. 

Crews cleaned up the scene.  