FSU Football wears armbands during Saturday's game for Ethan Pritchard, player shot in back of head

Florida State University (FSU) Football players will wear armbands with the No. 35 for Ethan Pritchard at Saturday's game versus East Texas A&M. Pritchard, an FSU freshman linebacker, was shot in the back of his head on Sunday while he was reportedly giving his aunt a ride home in Havana. Pritchard is a Seminole High School alumni.

What we know:

In addition to FSU Football's all-garnet with gold helmets, the players will also be wearing a symbolic accessory for Saturday's game versus East Texas A&M: bands bearing the No. 35 in honor of Pritchard, who is currently in the hospital after being shot in the head last weekend.

The team made the announcement on X ahead of the game.

"All garnet with the gold lids," the team said in the post. "Continuing to think about Ethan."

What they're saying:

FSU Football coach Mike Norvell addressed the shooting during a Monday press conference.

"Just thoughts and prayers with Ethan Pritchard and his family," he said. "It's obviously an extremely, just tragic event for the young man. I got a chance to be there last night with him and his dad and family. And grateful for all the support and medical support that he was able to receive. Our football team, coaches, family, we're all here to support them."

Back in Sanford, Pritchard’s high school coach said the community is rallying around him. Coach Karl Calhoun, Jr., head football coach at Seminole High School, was Pritchard's coach and has expressed his grief over the incident.

Pritchard was a four-star recruit and was rated among some of the nation’s top linebackers.

Calhoun and the team are actively praying for Pritchard's recovery.

"It was devastating, just unreal," Calhoun said. "Like everyone else, we’re just hoping that everything comes good. We're hoping that he pushes through."

Calhoun said he has been in contact with Pritchard’s family, describing them as "devastated but hopeful and trusting in God."

"We believe in God and his strength and ability," Calhoun said. "We just got to continue to pray for him and hope everything transpires how it needs to go."

What you can do:

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $111,000 to help Pritchard's family with medical and travel expenses. Supporters can contribute to the GoFundMe by clicking the link to donate here.

FSU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Local perspective:

FSU continues its season-opening three-game homestand when it hosts East Texas A&M on Saturday. The game kicks off at noon.

In week one, FSU defeated No. 8 Alabama 31-17 in the first game inside newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.

What happened to Ethan Pritchard?

The backstory:

Pritchard, a freshman football player at FSU, was shot while driving his aunt home after the Seminoles' upset win over Alabama.

The shooting happened in Havana, about 25 minutes northwest of the state capital, as Pritchard was driving his aunt home. Authorities said his car was struck by gunfire, hitting Pritchard. Pritchard is currently continuing to fight for his life in the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is ongoing.