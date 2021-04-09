FSA scores won't be used to determine student promotion or high school graduation this year, state says

article

The Florida Department of Education says state testing scores will not be a determining factor for student promotion and high school graduation this year.

Florida Education Commission Richard Corcoran issued an executive order Friday that eases two of the requirements of the Florida Standards Assessments, or FSA exams.

Whether students chose to learn in person, through e-learning, or a mix of both, the school year has been challenging and unprecedented due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, many teachers and parents alike are concerned about what all this could mean for testing scores.

During a typical year, scores would be a determining factor for advancement, graduation rates, teacher salaries, school funding and more.

But during a news conference in late March, Corcoran said the US Department of Education is allowing states to request a waiver that would do away with the accountability requirements of standardized testing, like the FSA.

Under the new executive order, a school district is authorized to waive the scores for graduation "if the district determines on a case-by-case basis that the student's high school record establishes a comparable level of achievement."

It goes on to say that school principals will decide whether a student can graduate after a review of the student's academic records and input from the student, parents and teachers.

The executive order also says third-grade promotion won't be tied to FSA scores this year. Instead, the school district will determine if the student can move onto the fourth grade based on if they are "performing at least at Level 2 on the ELA (English Language Arts) assessment."

Corcoran said they already know test scores are going to be low, but stressed the scores are still important to gauge where students are at and what the next steps should be.

"Whether it’s an enhanced summer program, enhanced rising VPK kids that we do over the summer, wrap-around services before and after school, we need that measurement," Corcoran said last week. "What we do with that measurement after we do it, we’ve always said, from the beginning of the pandemic we’ve said that we’re going to lead with compassion and grace, and so, we’re going to take care of our students."

The scores will still be used to identify struggling students and help teachers modify instructional delivery accordingly, the Florida Department of Education said.

