Frustrated storm victims getting answers from Florida DEP about beach destruction

Frustrated storm victims are finally getting some answers after getting the run around for weeks.

Volusia County officials along with Florida Department of Environmental Protection hosted an open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs to coastal structures following Hurricane Ian and Nicole.

Anywhere from 300 to 400 people showed up to the Daytona Beach Shores Community Center Thursday night to get their questions answered. Many walked away telling FOX 35, they felt like their questions were answered.

"To see everybody, and say 'ok now I know what I need to do," Mark Berza said he felt good coming to the open house.

Sally Blake, who has property along South Atlantic in New Smyrna Beach, said this was the first time for her to go through this process. While it was overwhelming, she was glad she came.

"I feel it was beneficial, um, a little overwhelming. There's just a lot of processes and different steps that you have to go through and a lot of different permitting."

Dr. Lainie Edwards, who works with Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the most common piece of advice they were giving was "guidance on what can be permitted quickly to protect properties and what can be permitted in the long term.

"If you weren't able to make the meeting, DEP said it has staff at the Volusia County Beach Services to answer any questions.