Frontier Airlines 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass sale to end Friday

Frontier Airlines is selling its all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass for $599, which gives passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. But that price triples after Friday!

The limited time offer was supposed to end Thursday, but Frontier extended the sale and it will now end at 11:59 p.m. (Mountain Time) on Friday, according to the airlines' website. After that, the price for the annual pass goes up to $1,999 per year.

The pass will be valid for one year beginning May 2, 2023 and is geared toward flexible travelers.

To use the pass, annual passholders will have to login to their Frontier Miles account the day before they want to hop on a flight. For each flight, you'll pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking. When you book, you can also purchase options like bags, seats, and other products, for each flight to customize your travel, Frontier said in a press release.

Once you're booked, you're ready to fly!

Flights are subject to availability and blackout periods that include:

2023: May 25, 26, 29; June 29, 30; July 1-5, 8, 9; August 31; September 1, 4; October 5, 6, 9; November 18, 22, 24-27; December 16, 17, 22-24, 26-31;

2024: January 1, 15; February 15, 16, 19; March 3, 10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31; April 5-7, 12-14.

You can visit Frontier's website for more information.