Frito-Lay plant in Orlando set to close

PepsiCo Foods U.S. is shutting down operations at this Frito-Lay plant in Orlando, the company announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the company said that the decision to shutter manufacturing and warehouse operations at the Orlando facility was due to "business needs."

The company described the decision as a "difficult" one considering its longtime presence in Orlando.

The plant, which is located on Silver Star Road, has been in operation since 1965.

What we don't know:

PepsiCo didn’t say how many workers would be affected by the closure, but the company said it will provide impacted employees with pay, benefits and job placement assistance.

What they're saying:

Full PepsiCo Foods statement:

Today, PepsiCo Foods U.S. announced the shutdown of manufacturing and warehouse operations at our Orlando plant. This was a difficult decision, as we know how much this site and its people mean to the Orlando community. This action was driven by business needs, and we are committed to treating every impacted employee with care – providing transition assistance, career support, and pay and benefits during this time.