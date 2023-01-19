Friends seek justice for Sanford shooting victim, say other victims recovering

Close family friends of a shooting victim in Sanford, Florida are speaking out for the first time since the deadly incident earlier this week. They spoke only with FOX 35’s Dave Puglisi in hopes that someone will come forward to help their beloved friend find justice.

Seminole County deputies said Princess Tolliver, 31, was killed in a targeted shooting near the intersection of State Road 46 and Rinehart Road on Monday.

"She was in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Shanae Hamm.

Sisters, Hamm and Domonique Jones, were at a loss for words when they got an unexpected call Monday morning.

"I keep saying it’s not fair," said Jones. "Why would someone do that to her? They were just having a good time."

Five other women who were traveling with Tolliver were hurt in the shooting. Jones said the girls were on a shuttle bus. She said the girls were visiting from Tallahassee and were not the intended target.

"They were visiting for one night. They were just there for one night. It was we’re going to go to Orlando and we’re going come back. It was nothing besides that and she never made it back," said Jones.

Hamm said the other girls are recuperating and recovering. She considered Princess to be like a sister. She hopes someone comes forward to help put the shooter behind bars before another tragedy occurs.

"Bullets these days have no targets and people are so senseless with them," said Hamm. "I just don’t want this to be someone else’s sister or someone else’s friend."