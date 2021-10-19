Fried suspends weapons licenses of more Capitol Riot suspects

article

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Tuesday that six additional people have had concealed-weapons licenses suspended because they were involved in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

"The individuals involved must be held accountable for their treasonous actions," Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate whose Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services oversees concealed-weapons licensing, said in a prepared statement.

In July, the department suspended the concealed-weapons licenses of 22 people involved in the Jan. 6 events.

State law prohibits the department from releasing the names of people who have received the licenses.

