Driver loses control, crashes into freight train in Orlando, police say

Orlando police say a driver is lucky to be alive after losing control of a pickup truck and crashing into a freight train on Monday morning.

This happened just before 8 a.m. at New Hampshire Street and Beardall Road in the College Park area of Orlando, according to police.

FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie spoke with police who said the driver somehow lost control and crashed into the freight train. They say they do not believe the train was moving when the truck crashed into it.

Police reportedly said that the driver of the truck will be fine.

The crash does not appear to be affecting traffic.

