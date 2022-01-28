Freezing temperatures on the way to Central Florida this weekend

While Central Florida sees high only in the 60s Friday afternoon, enjoy the "warmth" while you can!

We're tracking the coldest air in 4 years rolling into Central Florida this weekend! Clouds will still be the general theme today, a few showers will be possible as well.

Rain chances will be highest from mid-morning into the noon hour or just beyond. The strong cold front will quickly sweep through Florida later this evening, winds will increase from the northwest funneling a mighty chill through the overnight hours.

Lows tonight into early Saturday bottom out in the 30s in most locations with the air cold enough to promote a light freeze over northern Florida. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect Saturday morning from 4 -10 a.m. "Feels like" temps Saturday morning will range from 25-27 degrees, so certainly bundle up if you're heading out early.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Highs on Weather Impact Day Saturday will be stuck in the 40s despite full sunshine and wnds will be very gusty through the afternoon hours.

The coldest air will be arriving overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Currently, Freeze Watches are up for much of the area for Sunday morning. These watches will likely get upgraded to Freeze Warnings. A HARD FREEZE is possible as far south as northern portions of Lake and Volusia counties. A lighter freeze looks likely closer to Orlando.

Lows Sunday morning will range from the mid-upper 20s north of Orlando, closer to 30 near the metro area.

If you're heading to the ROLEX 24 at the Daytona International Speedway bring a heavy coat! Air temps will be very chilly and wind chills or "FEELS LIKE" conditions even colder!

The good news longer term is a return of some above-normal warmth next week. Next Wednesday and Thursday will offer up highs near 80s degrees and lows back to the low-60s. Stay tuned and with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM when it matters the most!

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.