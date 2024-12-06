Freeze watch issued as temperatures may drop into the lows 30s in some Central Florida counties Friday night

Friday's cold front is helping to spark a few light showers this morning across Central Florida. These will be brief and light for the most part, and will gradually come to an end around midday.

Skies will clear out in the afternoon, giving way to a breezy and cool rest of our Friday. Highs today won't budge much, only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures tonight will turn chilly, especially for areas near Marion and Alachua counties, where a Freeze Watch is in place. This is where temperatures could fall into the low 30s and below freezing.

The rest of Central Florida will see temperatures closer to the 40s and low 50s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rebound for this weekend, leading to a nice warming trend into next week.

Highs this weekend will be in the upper 60s for Saturday and mid 70s by Sunday with plenty of dry time and sunshine.

By next week, warm winds from the south will move in. This will give temperatures a nice bump, with highs in the low 80s by midweek.

