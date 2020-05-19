Free PPE offered to Orange County residents at COVID-19 testing sites

Orange County is handing out free personal protective equipment (PPE) on Tuesday to those who get tested for the coronavirus at Riverside Elementary School.

The school is located at 3125 Pembrook Drive in Orlando.

Residents who get tested will receive a free box of face masks and hand sanitizer.

The demand for PPE has been huge as store shelves have been wiped clean since the coronavirus pandemic began. As Florida reopens, more and more stores are requiring customers to wear face masks.

Free PPE will be given out at Riverside Elementary School from May 19 - 21. On May 26 - 28, residents can get tested and pick up the free PPE at Mid Florida Tech at 2900 W. Oakridge Road in Orlando.

Testing is free. You must be 18 or older and an Orange County resident to be tested. Appointments are required.

You can book an appointment at Riverside Elementary School online HERE.

To book an appointment at Mid Florida Tech, go HERE.



