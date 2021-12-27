Free COVID-19 vaccines coming to Lake County elementary schools

article

Lake County Schools are starting the new year with free Coronavirus vaccines.

The Florida Department of Health said they will offer Pfizer vaccines for district employees, community members, and eligible students at elementary schools. Pfizer boosters also will be available.

Participants must bring identification, and a completed consent form. Parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who wants a vaccine.

The schedule is as follows:

First Dose

Jan. 4 – Leesburg Elementary Cafeteria – 4-6 pm

Jan. 6 – Triangle Elementary Media Ctr. – 4-6 pm

Feb. 15 – Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Ctr. – 4-6 pm

Feb. 17 – Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Ctr. – 4-6 pm

Second Dose

Advertisement