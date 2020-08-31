Expand / Collapse search

Free coffee in September for Central Florida teachers at McDonald's

FOX 35 Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - McDonald's is honoring teachers with free coffee in the month of September.

Central Florida teachers have their choice of a free, small McCafe beverage of their choice every Tuesday throughout September.

The promotion runs from open to close on those days.

A news release on Monday said, "Teachers are being honored for their dedication to shaping the minds of local youth as they adapt to a new way of learning this school year."