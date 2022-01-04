Free at-home COVID-19 test kits: Where to get one in Central Florida

A Volusia County medical facility will be giving out free at-home COVID-19 test kits on Tuesday as cases surge across Central Florida.

Family Health Source will give away free QuickVue home COVID-19 testing kits at two drive-thru locations from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m (or until supplies last):

DeLand - Parking lot on the corner of S. Alabama and E. Hubbard Ave. Traffic is to enter the parking lot from South Alabama only

Deltona - The Family Health Source clinic parking lot at 1200 Deltona Blvd.

"Family Health Source will be receiving additional COVID-19 home testing kits this week and distributing the free kits at various locations throughout Volusia County," the facility said.

RELATED: Can you catch Covid twice? Doctor explains likelihood of double COVID infection

Florida reported more than 85,000 new COVID cases over the holiday weekend. Of those, 45,000 were from Saturday and 39,000 from Sunday. All 67 counties in the state of Florida are now considered to be at high risk of community transmission.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android