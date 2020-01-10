Free adoptions for 71 cats impounded at Orange County Animal Services

article

Orange County Animal Services is in desperate need of people to adopt and foster shelter cats.

Officials say 71 cats were surrendered to animal services on Thursday.

The shelter is housing nearly 300 cats and kittens, according to officials.

In a news release, a spokeswoman for Orange County Animal Services said, "The shelter is in need of the community’s assistance in adopting, fostering, and finding rescue placement for them. Due to the large quantity and medical needs, the shelter hopes to find new homes for the cats as soon as possible so they can begin receiving individualized care and attention."

Adoption fees for the impounded cats will be waived.

The cages of the impounded felines will feature a neon pink sticker that says "FREE to Adopt Me," according to the news release.

Advertisement

Officials say upon being adopted, appointments will be scheduled for the cats' spay/neuter surgery, and they'll receive their rabies vaccines and microchip ID's.



To sign up to become a foster parent: http://bit.ly/OCASFosterCare

To learn more about pet overpopulation: http://bit.ly/PetOverPopulation