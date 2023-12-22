Freakishly long 12-foot, 600-pound gator found casually hanging outside, near a Florida mall
One gator found himself – or herself – a little too far from the swamp earlier this week in Lee County.
Deputies were called to the Coconut Point Mall in Estero, Florida after a massive gator was spotted outside.
According to a Facebook post, the gator was 12 feet and 600 pounds.
Video from the sheriff's office shows six people lifting the gator up and placing him into a vehicle.
Officers can also be seen wrangling the gator near a swamp area.
The gator was later transported to Townsend & Sons farm.