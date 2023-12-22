Expand / Collapse search

Freakishly long 12-foot, 600-pound gator found casually hanging outside, near a Florida mall

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Alligators
FOX 35 Orlando

600 pound gator captured outside Florida mall

A 12-foot, 600 pound gator was captured outside a Florida mall in Lee County on Thursday.

One gator found himself – or herself – a little too far from the swamp earlier this week in Lee County. 

Deputies were called to the Coconut Point Mall in Estero, Florida after a massive gator was spotted outside. 

According to a Facebook post, the gator was 12 feet and 600 pounds. 

Video from the sheriff's office shows six people lifting the gator up and placing him into a vehicle. 

Officers can also be seen wrangling the gator near a swamp area. 

The gator was later transported to Townsend & Sons farm. 