FOX partners with Ad Council to launch COVID-19 public service announcements
LAKE MARY, Fla. - In this time of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FOX is here to help, partnering with the Ad Council, to launch a series of national PSA's and content to provide critical and urgent messages to the American public.
You'll find information focusing on higher-risk populations affect the coronavirus, social distancing, personal hygiene and mental health.
This story was written in Lake Mary, Florida.