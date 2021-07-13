FOX 35 welcomes back news anchor John Brown

John is a nationally recognized TV journalist, public speaker, radio talk show host, author, and inventor.

He previously co-anchored Good Day Orlando on FOX 35 with Amy Kaufeldt from 2009 to 2016, during which time the two were named to several "Best Of Orlando" lists. Before returning to Central Florida in 2021, he was a reporter and anchor at KTVI-TV, FOX 2 in St. Louis and was named "Best Large Market News Anchor by the Missouri Broadcasters Association in 2020."

John is a native of Missouri, having graduated from Central Methodist University with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. He was ready to begin medical school in 1994 but followed his passion for news instead.

In 1999, he began working at KSPR-TV in Springfield, Missouri, where he was named the morning show anchor of a start-up newscast called The Morning Scoop. In 2003, he was promoted to evening news anchor where he remained until 2004.

After five years at KSPR, he landed the job as host of the nationally syndicated TV show The Daily Buzz, based in Orlando and seen in 150 cities across the country.

In 2009, he became an anchor and reporter at KTVI, FOX 2. During this time, he also hosted a talk radio show on KTRS-AM called John Brown’s Mindset.

John is married and has two daughters. He is an avid runner, has competed in dozens of marathons and half-marathons, and enjoys warm weather, golf, and studying history.

