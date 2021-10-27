FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Tornado Watch issued for most of Central Florida

It's a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day and a Tornado Watch has been issued for large portions of Central Florida.

Several counties including Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Lake counties under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Thursday. Flagler, Marion, Sumter Alachua, Citrus, Levy and Dixie counties are all under the watch.

Brevard and Osceola counties are not included at this time.

Strong to locally severe storms are expected on this Thursday and everyone across Central Florida should remain weather aware!

A powerful cold front will slice through Florida today, from the late morning into the evening hours. Strong to locally severe storms will be a distinct possibility.

We're outlined with a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms scattered around the viewing from 10am-7pm today. The main threat within the stronger storms today will be damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes will remain a lower, secondary threat.

Heavy rainfall and perhaps some small hail could also show up as the line moves through. While the tornado risk is very low, the FOX 35 STORM TEAM is asking all residents and viewers to remain weather aware.

Friday will offer up improving conditions as the weather turns cooler and drier. Halloween weekend looks absolutely gorgeous featuring highs in the 70s and lows dropping down into the 50s. Expect sunny days and clear nights over the weekend.

