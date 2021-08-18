FOX 35 interviews nephew of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made a snap decision to flee the country last weekend, doing so without the assistance of U.S. officials as Taliban insurgents entered Kabul, a well-placed source who spoke to bodyguards at the presidential palace told Fox News on Tuesday.

The source described divisions between top officials close to Ghani on the night he fled, with some attempting last-minute negotiations with Taliban leaders in Qatar in a bid to avoid bloodshed. Efforts to negotiate a semi-inclusive government and safe passage failed as Taliban militants breached Kabul and approached the palace.

Ghani’s evacuation marked the effective collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government following a stunning offensive by Taliban forces.

FOX 35 News spoke to Amel Ghani, the nephew of the president of Afghanistan. Like his uncle, he also fled the country before the Taliban takeover and said the majority of the Afghans just want peace.

"I think peace is at the top of everybody's agenda. I mean the last 50 years, the war has just been going from one government to another government for a lack of a better word," Ghani said.

In a speech earlier this week, President Biden admitted surprise at the speed with which the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan. He defended his decision to withdraw from the country, telling Americans he was unwilling to commit more U.S. troops "in a war Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."

