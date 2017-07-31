FOX 35 internship information
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Current enrollment at a college or university in a two or four-year program.
- Ability to a set schedule to meet the requirements of your college or university and the station.
- Proof of academic credit for internship (a letter confirming academic recognition must be submitted before starting the internship).
- Applicants with junior or senior status preferred.
OTHER INFORMATION:
Deadline for applications are:
FALL Semester - First week of August
SPRING Semester - First week of November
SUMMER Semester - Second week of March
Candidates under final consideration will be contacted and scheduled for interviews.
Candidates selected for internships will be notified at least two weeks prior to registration to allow for the registration process.
There are a limited number of internships available each semester. Applying early is encouraged.
Internships are available in the news, weather, production, finance, sales and research, promotions, marketing, and programming.
Internships are non-paid and do not necessarily lead to employment with WOFL/WRBW/WOGX.
To apply, please reply to:
WOFL/WRBW/WOGX - HR
35 Skyline Drive
Lake Mary, FL 32746
407-741-5169
wofl-hr@foxtv.com
To download an internship application, click here.
An equal opportunity employer.