Expand / Collapse search

FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Neighbor who helped perform CPR on lightning strike victim speaks out

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Palm Bay
FOX 35 Orlando

FOX 35 Exclusive: Man who helped save lightning strike victim speaks

Manny Shenkman is speaking exclusively to FOX 35 News after learning a man he performed CPR on is alive and alert after being struck by lightning. FOX 35's Samantha Sosa has the story.

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay first responders say a man is in stable condition in the hospital after being struck by lightning.

Officials said the man was hit in the chest in the area of Quail Street on Monday afternoon.

Manny Shenkman is speaking exclusively to FOX 35 News after learning the man he performed CPR on is alive and alert after being struck by lightning.

Shenkman said he was driving when his girlfriend saw a lightning strike on a neighbor's lawn.

“She saw the lightning strike and turned around, and I looked in the mirror and there was a guy laying on the ground. A landscaping guy,” Shenkman said.

He said he and his girlfriend got out of the car to help.

“I got out. He was unresponsive and I started doing CPR on him and had Amy [Shenkman's girlfriend] call paramedics, and they walked us through it and they did a great job,” Shenkman said.

Officials say the victim is recovering and talking again.

Lightning strikes man in Palm Bay

A man was injured in Palm Bay after being struck by lightning. FOX 35's Mike Magnoli shares details on that story, plus other lightning damage in Brevard County.