FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Neighbor who helped perform CPR on lightning strike victim speaks out

Palm Bay first responders say a man is in stable condition in the hospital after being struck by lightning.

Officials said the man was hit in the chest in the area of Quail Street on Monday afternoon.

Manny Shenkman is speaking exclusively to FOX 35 News after learning the man he performed CPR on is alive and alert after being struck by lightning.

Shenkman said he was driving when his girlfriend saw a lightning strike on a neighbor's lawn.

“She saw the lightning strike and turned around, and I looked in the mirror and there was a guy laying on the ground. A landscaping guy,” Shenkman said.

He said he and his girlfriend got out of the car to help.

“I got out. He was unresponsive and I started doing CPR on him and had Amy [Shenkman's girlfriend] call paramedics, and they walked us through it and they did a great job,” Shenkman said.

Officials say the victim is recovering and talking again.