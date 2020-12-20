Expand / Collapse search

Founder of Orlando's Mennello Museum of American Art passes away

ORLANDO, Fla. - The founder of Orlando's Mennello Museum of American Art has died.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Michael Mennello passed away on Friday night due to complications from COVID-19. He was 87-years-old.

"He was just a dynamo," longtime friend Mary Kenny told the Sentinel. "He had a vision for the arts in our community. He was an Orlando icon."

Mennello's wife passed away in 2006.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says that Orlando would not be the cultural city it is today without Mennello's influence, enthusiasm, and investment in the arts. 