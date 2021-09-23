Fort Meade training exercise prompts national media to report fake ‘mass shooting’

article

An apparent training exercise at Fort Meade in Maryland prompted a number of national outlets to report that multiple people had been shot at the facility Thursday morning.

READ MORE: 3 injured after vehicle tried to enter NSA campus

CNN, along with at least one AFP reporter and The Sun, reported on the incident.

The AFP and The Sun have since updated that the incident was an exercise.

READ MORE: Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in DC lockdown over; suspect detained

Fort Meade officials said via their Facebook page:

EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE

The Active Shooter incident in the building 2234, intersection of Huber and Pyle Roads has been contained. The command 'ALL CLEAR' has been authorized.

EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE

Fort Meade reached out to FOX 5 around 1 p.m. to confirm that the incident was a drill.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Citing a spokesperson, WJZ in Baltimore says the reports were "debunked."