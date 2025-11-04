Former Volusia County deputy charged in check fraud scheme

article

The Brief A former Volusia County deputy has been charged with organized scheme to defraud. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Meyer was involved in a check kiting scheme and would write bad checks at different credit unions and access funds before the checks cleared. Meyer previously worked with the sheriff's office from 2020-2024 and again for a brief stint this year.



What we know:

Douglas Meyer, 37, was charged with organized scheme to defraud for involvement in a check kiting scheme, according to the agency.

According to the sheriff’s office, Meyer took advantage of the delay for checks to clear by writing bad checks at different credit unions and then gaining access to the funds.

The credit union reported the fraud to the sheriff’s office, which prompted the agency to start its investigation, Sheriff Mike Chitwood wrote in a Facebook post. Meyer went to one of the credit unions in uniform to ask for the hold on his deposited checks to be released, according to authorities.

Meyer worked for the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office from 2020 to 2024 and then briefly again this year before resigning in August.

Meyer turned himself in on Sunday evening, according to Volusia County booking records. He was released the same day after posting bond.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, Chitwood said that Meyer's badge would be melted down. He added that he wanted to make sure Meyer gets another job in law enforcement.

"My goal is to make sure he’s held accountable and never works in law enforcement again," Chitwood wrote.