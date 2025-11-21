Former Sanford pastor arrested again on new sexual battery charges

The Brief Former pastor Yersson Solarte Basto faces five new sexual battery charges in Volusia County. He previously was arrested in May in Sanford, accused of assaulting two underage girls at a church. Solarte Basto appeared in court Friday as the new allegations move forward.



A former pastor was arrested for the second time this year, and is now facing five additional sexual battery charges in Volusia County.

Yersson Solarte Basto appeared in court Friday after investigators accused him of assaulting multiple underage girls.

The backstory:

Solarte Basto, 33, was first arrested in May in Sanford, where police say he sexually assaulted two minors at a church.

According to investigators, those allegations stemmed from a report received on April 10 regarding inappropriate contact between Solarte Basto and the two juvenile victims.

Detectives said the alleged abuse occurred at Ipul Pentecostal Church on South Orlando Drive in Sanford, where Solarte Basto served as pastor. Police say both victims were members of the church.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"People like this are a special class of criminal, who use their position of trust to prey on innocent victims," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement following his arrest in May.

Police expressed concern that additional victims may exist and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or online at www.crimeline.org.