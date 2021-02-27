Former Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett dies

article

Jeff Triplett, who served as mayor of Sanford for nearly a decade, has died.

Elected mayor in 2011, Triplet resigned in 2020 to run as a no-party affiliation candidate against incumbent Republican David Johnson for Seminole County Property Appraiser. Johnson won re-election in August with approximately 61% of the vote.

Triplett, 52, was mayor during the high-profile shooting of Trayvon Martin and the subsequent trial of Martin's killer, George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was later acquitted. Triplett met with leaders in Sanford’s Black community on numerous occasions during the tumultuous time for the city.

Triplett also served during a period of tremendous growth and redevelopment of Historic Downtown Sanford, including the Riverwalk Expansion and the introduction of a free trolley service connecting the Sanford SunRail station to First Street.

"The City of Sanford is saddened by the news of the passing of former Mayor Jeff Triplett Saturday morning," said Sanford spokesperson Jennifer J. Brooks. "He led the City with compassion through difficult times and will be missed by the City and the many organizations he worked with. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

The Orlando Sentinel reports the cause of death as cancer. Triplett's brother announced the passong in a Facebook post, adding that the family would be holding a private funeral.