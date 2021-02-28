Former Pres. Trump to close CPAC with keynote address on Sunday

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) being held in Orlando is expected to wrap up on Sunday with a special guest appearance by the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

The former President will follow several high-profile speakers from earlier in the weekend, like Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Rick Scott, Senator Ted Cruz, Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump Jr, and more.

Former President Trump will deliver the keynote address for the conference at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday. This will be his first in-person speaking engagement since leaving office.

RELATED: CPAC 2021: Mike Pompeo, Gov. Kristi Noem highlight Saturday's list of speakers

"I think without question" the Republican Party is still the Trump party, Donald Trump Jr., told Fox News shortly after his address. "I think you hear it from the voices. I think you see it in the speeches of others that are in government. I see in the backtracking that you see from some of those who went opposite of that the last few weeks. I think it's pretty clear. And it should be. Putting America first shouldn't be controversial."

Advertisement

During his Friday speech, Trump Jr., referred to CPAC as TPAC, likely meaning "Trump Political Action Conference."

He also said that his father's address, "I imagine it will not be what we call a low energy speech."

RELATED: CPAC 2021 speakers on Friday include Sen. Rick Scott, Trump Jr.

On Sunday, Former President Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

He is also expected to claim he is the leader of the Republican party and its presumptive 2024 nominee, a longtime Trump adviser told Axios.

"Republicans are trying to figure out, as they move ahead: Is this still the party of President Trump, or will new leadership arise to take over after him?" said Aubrey Jewett, professor of political science at the University of Central Florida.

RELATED: CPAC schedule: Who is speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida

Some Republicans, such as Rep. Liz Cheney, have been vocally opposed to Trump maintaining a grip on the party. When asked if Trump should be speaking at CPAC, the Wyoming Republican said it was up to organizers, but she has been clear on her views on the former president since the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country," Cheney said.

Even so, a large portion of the party has demonstrated loyalty to Trump since he departed the White House.

RELATED: Gold-colored Trump statue at CPAC drawing crowds

CPAC 2021 marks the first significant gathering of Republicans since the election.

Tune in this afternoon as FOX 35 will stream Former President Trump's address.