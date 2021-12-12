Former President Donald Trump makes stop in Orlando on 'History Tour'

Former President Donald Trump and Former FOX News Host Bill O'Reilly made a stop at the Amway Center on their "History Tour."

Orlando is the second of four stops for Former President Donald Trump and Former FOX News Host Bill O'Reilly's tour.

The event is described as a discussion of the last four years, including accomplishments and challenges both good and bad.

"I love history. I read a lot of history books. The opportunity to see an ex-president in person was irresistible," said Rocky Haag, who attended the event.

Many who attended the event said they were looking forward to seeing the former president in person.

"It’s very exciting having the president come to Florida again. This is his home state, so when he comes to Orlando, we love coming out to see him," said the chairman of the Brevard Republican Executive Committee Rick Lacey.